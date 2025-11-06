Mr Pumpt (PUMPT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00003187 24H High $ 0.00004122 All Time High $ 0.00015695 Lowest Price $ 0.0000293 Price Change (1H) +1.59% Price Change (1D) -17.49% Price Change (7D) -69.86%

Mr Pumpt (PUMPT) real-time price is $0.00003253. Over the past 24 hours, PUMPT traded between a low of $ 0.00003187 and a high of $ 0.00004122, showing active market volatility. PUMPT's all-time high price is $ 0.00015695, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0000293.

In terms of short-term performance, PUMPT has changed by +1.59% over the past hour, -17.49% over 24 hours, and -69.86% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Mr Pumpt (PUMPT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 30.14K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 32.53K Circulation Supply 926.63M Total Supply 999,981,585.822572

The current Market Cap of Mr Pumpt is $ 30.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PUMPT is 926.63M, with a total supply of 999981585.822572. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 32.53K.