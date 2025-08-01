What is Mrs Miggles (MRSMIGGLES)

Mrs Miggles is a Memecoin based on the Mr Miggles Memecoin. The lore is that Mrs Miggles is his loving wife. Both of these coins were created with the launchpad ape.store and both shall fly to the same marketcap to be reunited with each other. After only one day Mrs Miggles has already reached an ATH of 620k USD, showing the interest of the market in this token. We will strive to transform the memespace on basechain into a more cat-centric version of what it is right now, with Mr and Mrs Miggles at the top.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Mrs Miggles (MRSMIGGLES) Resource Official Website

Mrs Miggles (MRSMIGGLES) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Mrs Miggles (MRSMIGGLES) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MRSMIGGLES token's extensive tokenomics now!