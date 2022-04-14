MS Paint (PAINT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MS Paint (PAINT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MS Paint (PAINT) Information $PAINT is a unique token on the Solana blockchain, distinguished by its vibrant community-driven ethos. It has evolved into a hub for digital creativity, where members bond over their shared love of creating and sharing artwork made in Microsoft Paint. This simple, nostalgic medium has become the canvas for a wide array of artistic expressions, fostering a sense of camaraderie and collective identity among the community. While retaining its memecoin roots, $PAINT now serves as a symbol of the community's passion for accessible, digital art-making and the joy of connecting over shared, creative endeavors. Official Website: http://mspaintsol.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://mspaintsol.xyz/whitepaper Buy PAINT Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 21.58K All-Time High: $ 0.00660345 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

MS Paint (PAINT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MS Paint (PAINT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PAINT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PAINT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PAINT's tokenomics, explore PAINT token's live price!

