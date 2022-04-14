MSQ Cycle Burn (BURN) Information

MSQ.Burn started as a memecoin, allowing people to burn their ICP tokens to get a share in the BURN token on-chain mining pool. Then it evolved into a fair token distribution system, which utilizes proof of personhood systems and on-chain randomness to distribute some of the mined BURN tokens to lots of people with no respect to their financial commitment. And now the project is on its way to becoming the so-called "airdrop machine" - a tool, that would allow other projects to distribute their tokens among lots of unique BURN token mining pool members.