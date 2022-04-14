MTH Network (MTHN) Tokenomics
MTH Network (MTHN) Information
MTHN prioritizes security, stability, extensibility. By introducing cutting-edge designs of virtual machines, smart sandbox, value exchange protocol, and forking mechanism, MTHN creates an evolving, user-friendly, low-cost, and customizable blockchain network. The optimization of block interval, block volume and consensus algorithm also help MTHN reach a performance rate of upto 100000 TPS. MTHN believes that as the technological innovation creates a new production relation network, it will solve the problem of trust in interpersonal communications and organically integrate societal consensuses, individual behavior, and value exchange into an inseparable whole. We are essentially creating a blockchain-based product/ecosystem that addresses a range of limitations in the real world caused by the centralization problem. In short, we are providing decentralization services to a range of industries in the real world, including decentralization of transactional services. The MTHN team is also creating a system that addresses major problems the current blockchain products are facing to increase crypto adoption. Poor scaling, high transaction cost, and security are three major limitations that all major blockchains' projects currently struggling with. So, we are creating a product that provides solutions to the problems the current blockchain industry and the real world are experiencing.
MTH Network (MTHN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for MTH Network (MTHN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
MTH Network (MTHN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of MTH Network (MTHN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MTHN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MTHN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MTHN's tokenomics, explore MTHN token's live price!
MTHN Price Prediction
Want to know where MTHN might be heading? Our MTHN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.