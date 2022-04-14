MTOE (MTOE) Tokenomics
Move To Earn (MTOE) is an innovative user location-based advertising and rewards platform. It is a new kind of blockchain-based advertising platform that allows users to earn by providing information about their current location and movements, and earn by viewing ads or participating in missions. MTOE leverages users' location information to data their movements over distance and rewards them with more targeted marketing through AI. Our goal is to create a new concept of reward platform where all users are rewarded for their movements and location information, whether they are making deliveries, performing complex logistics transportation, or simply moving around, using any mode of transportation such as cars, motorcycles, public transportation, bicycles, etc. and can earn additional rewards based on the distance traveled and participate in various advertisements based on their location information. At the same time, we want to provide advertisers with innovative tools for targeted marketing through big data based on the user's location, making it a new kind of advertising platform where advertisers can reduce advertising cycles and costs.
In addition, the MTOE platform is based on the user's location, providing a network for finding, interacting with, and organizing gatherings with a variety of people in close proximity. This feature can provide a variety of services to many people, such as gathering people who commute to the same place to commute together, or organizing social gatherings with like-minded people who live in the same area. This is the end goal of the MTOE platform: to organically mix and meet more people through your location and make your life more fulfilling.
Understanding the tokenomics of MTOE (MTOE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MTOE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MTOE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.