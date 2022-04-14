Mugi (MUGI) Information

Mugi is Doge's real life cat brother

Originally adopted in 2019, "Chibi Brown Tabby" now known as Mugi (むぎ in japanese). He found out that cats and dogs can play together so well. Cats are fun when there are three of them.

Mugi-chan is currenly being loved in his new, kind home. He's not lonely anymore

The name was taken from the official Doge owner's blog (Kabosu) https://kabochan.blog.jp/archives/38695042.html