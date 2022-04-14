MullenArmy (MULN) Tokenomics
The Mullen Army Token originated from a dedicated community of retail investors who faced challenges in the traditional stock market. We united to create a cryptocurrency that embodies our principles and aspirations for a fair financial system.
We provide a platform for retail investors to engage in a transparent and fair financial market. Our efforts include grassroots marketing, community engagement, and educational content to empower our investors.
Understanding the tokenomics of MullenArmy (MULN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MULN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MULN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
