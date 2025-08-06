What is MultiPlanetary Inus (INUS)

What is the project about? MultiPlanetary INUS - The first ever token that combines P2E with AI to unify the top Meme coin community. What makes your project unique? INUS mission is "to make MEME practical." As a token to give Meme a practical application, INUS has chosen to use the P2E game as a vehicle, combined with AI, to provide the market with a second generation Memecoin. History of your project. What’s next for your project? Release P2E games combined with AI What can your token be used for?

MultiPlanetary Inus (INUS) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

MultiPlanetary Inus (INUS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of MultiPlanetary Inus (INUS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential.