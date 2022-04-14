MultiPlanetary Inus (INUS) Tokenomics
MultiPlanetary Inus (INUS) Information
What is the project about? MultiPlanetary INUS - The first ever token that combines P2E with AI to unify the top Meme coin community.
What makes your project unique? INUS mission is "to make MEME practical." As a token to give Meme a practical application, INUS has chosen to use the P2E game as a vehicle, combined with AI, to provide the market with a second generation Memecoin.
History of your project.
What’s next for your project? Release P2E games combined with AI
What can your token be used for?
MultiPlanetary Inus (INUS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for MultiPlanetary Inus (INUS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
MultiPlanetary Inus (INUS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of MultiPlanetary Inus (INUS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of INUS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many INUS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand INUS's tokenomics, explore INUS token's live price!
INUS Price Prediction
Want to know where INUS might be heading? Our INUS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.