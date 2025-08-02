MUMUBIT TOKEN Price (MCTP)
MUMUBIT TOKEN (MCTP) is currently trading at 0,286575 USD with a market cap of $ 0,00 USD. MCTP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the MCTP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MCTP price information.
During today, the price change of MUMUBIT TOKEN to USD was $ +0,01366005.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MUMUBIT TOKEN to USD was $ +0,0465113517.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MUMUBIT TOKEN to USD was $ +0,0774964712.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MUMUBIT TOKEN to USD was $ -0,02169022221680636.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0,01366005
|+%5,01
|30 Days
|$ +0,0465113517
|+%16,23
|60 Days
|$ +0,0774964712
|+%27,04
|90 Days
|$ -0,02169022221680636
|-%7,03
Discover the latest price analysis of MUMUBIT TOKEN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-%0,00
+%5,01
-%3,81
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Mumubit is an innovative multi-chain IDO platform, supporting third-party projects and building its own ecosystem, including mini Telegram games. Founded in 2021 in Toronto, it offers tools for blockchain projects, such as a fundraising platform, a user growth platform, and a Node Builder System. At its core is the MCTP token, powering transactions, rewards, and governance. Mumubit’s Node Builder System includes Validator, Influencer, and Contributor nodes, each with specific roles. Upcoming projects include a decentralized exchange (DEX) and games that integrate MCTP for immersive play and ecosystem engagement.
Understanding the tokenomics of MUMUBIT TOKEN (MCTP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MCTP token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
