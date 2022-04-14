Munch (MUNCH) Tokenomics
While we started Munch as a simple meme coin, the exponential growth of the project and the strong community lead us to further more strengthen our grounds. Munch while on the surface is a fun meme coin, some saying the meme that we our talented artists darw, in terms of quality are the best they have seen, we are also building useful products for future meme coins.
Till now we have created a coinflip tool, and in a few days will be launching our Airdrop tool that will help upcoming coins go through the process of airdrop with ease.
Munch was #1 trending in Dex Screener and Birdeye less than 24 hours after launch.
We also invite you to listen to our recent AMA session, available at: https://twitter.com/s0meone_u_know/status/1768774194244759732 where we discussed what the future holds, our community really enjoyed the talks and we hope you do as well.
We understand that previously we got declined, but we are sure given our large community, our powerful dev team, and the opportunities that exist, we are all on the same page on maintaing momentum and getting rewarded for it.
Thank you.
Munch (MUNCH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Munch (MUNCH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MUNCH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MUNCH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.