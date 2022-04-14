Murad (MURAD) Information

Murad is a Solana meme coin, currently listed on three centralized exchanges (CEXs). Despite being just two weeks old, our story is already legendary.

The Murad token was originally deployed by a developer who airdropped 12% of the supply to Murad himself—one of the biggest influencers in the meme coin community. However, the dev later rugged the project, causing the market cap to plummet from $35M to almost zero within hours.

But we refused to let the story end there. The community took over, driven by strong conviction and great energy. We believe in Murad, and together, we are building something truly special. This is just the beginning. We will flip everything!