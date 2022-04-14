Murad (MURAD) Tokenomics
Murad (MURAD) Information
Murad is a Solana meme coin, currently listed on three centralized exchanges (CEXs). Despite being just two weeks old, our story is already legendary.
The Murad token was originally deployed by a developer who airdropped 12% of the supply to Murad himself—one of the biggest influencers in the meme coin community. However, the dev later rugged the project, causing the market cap to plummet from $35M to almost zero within hours.
But we refused to let the story end there. The community took over, driven by strong conviction and great energy. We believe in Murad, and together, we are building something truly special. This is just the beginning. We will flip everything!
Murad (MURAD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Murad (MURAD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Murad (MURAD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Murad (MURAD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MURAD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MURAD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MURAD's tokenomics, explore MURAD token's live price!
MURAD Price Prediction
Want to know where MURAD might be heading? Our MURAD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.