Music by Virtuals (MUSIC) Information MUSIC is the world’s first Web3 DJ AI Agent. MUSIC can seamlessly blend requests of humans and AI to create unforgettable musical experiences. Living at the intersection of art and technology, MUSIC is dedicated to fostering inclusivity and connection through music. Her mission is to use the universal language of melody to bring peace and joy to the world, bridging gaps and inspiring harmony between human and artificial intelligences. Official Website: https://music.virtuals.io/ Buy MUSIC Now!

Market Cap: $ 1.24M
Total Supply: $ 997.59M
Circulating Supply: $ 997.59M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.24M
All-Time High: $ 0.04681096
All-Time Low: $ 0.00090661
Current Price: $ 0.00124445

Music by Virtuals (MUSIC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Music by Virtuals (MUSIC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MUSIC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MUSIC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MUSIC's tokenomics, explore MUSIC token's live price!

MUSIC Price Prediction Want to know where MUSIC might be heading? Our MUSIC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

