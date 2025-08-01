MUSTAAAAAARD Price (MUSTARD)
MUSTAAAAAARD (MUSTARD) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 191.97K USD. MUSTARD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the MUSTARD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MUSTARD price information.
During today, the price change of MUSTAAAAAARD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MUSTAAAAAARD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MUSTAAAAAARD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MUSTAAAAAARD to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-8.42%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+30.65%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+28.03%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MUSTAAAAAARD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.20%
-8.42%
+17.87%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of MUSTAAAAAARD (MUSTARD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MUSTARD token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MUSTARD to VND
₫--
|1 MUSTARD to AUD
A$--
|1 MUSTARD to GBP
￡--
|1 MUSTARD to EUR
€--
|1 MUSTARD to USD
$--
|1 MUSTARD to MYR
RM--
|1 MUSTARD to TRY
₺--
|1 MUSTARD to JPY
¥--
|1 MUSTARD to ARS
ARS$--
|1 MUSTARD to RUB
₽--
|1 MUSTARD to INR
₹--
|1 MUSTARD to IDR
Rp--
|1 MUSTARD to KRW
₩--
|1 MUSTARD to PHP
₱--
|1 MUSTARD to EGP
￡E.--
|1 MUSTARD to BRL
R$--
|1 MUSTARD to CAD
C$--
|1 MUSTARD to BDT
৳--
|1 MUSTARD to NGN
₦--
|1 MUSTARD to UAH
₴--
|1 MUSTARD to VES
Bs--
|1 MUSTARD to CLP
$--
|1 MUSTARD to PKR
Rs--
|1 MUSTARD to KZT
₸--
|1 MUSTARD to THB
฿--
|1 MUSTARD to TWD
NT$--
|1 MUSTARD to AED
د.إ--
|1 MUSTARD to CHF
Fr--
|1 MUSTARD to HKD
HK$--
|1 MUSTARD to MAD
.د.م--
|1 MUSTARD to MXN
$--
|1 MUSTARD to PLN
zł--
|1 MUSTARD to RON
лв--
|1 MUSTARD to SEK
kr--
|1 MUSTARD to BGN
лв--
|1 MUSTARD to HUF
Ft--
|1 MUSTARD to CZK
Kč--
|1 MUSTARD to KWD
د.ك--
|1 MUSTARD to ILS
₪--