MUT Price (MUT)
MUT (MUT) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 5.59K USD. MUT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the MUT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MUT price information.
During today, the price change of MUT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MUT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MUT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MUT to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.81%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+76.66%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-32.99%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MUT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.53%
+2.81%
+56.96%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The MUT Token is a revolutionary initiative that aims to promote mutual aid within a growing and supportive community. Developed on the robust Polygon network, the MUT Token offers exclusive benefits to its holders, as well as contributing directly to strengthening the community. To be a pillar of support and growth for communities, using blockchain technology to offer opportunities for mutual aid and exclusive benefits.
Understanding the tokenomics of MUT (MUT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MUT token's extensive tokenomics now!
