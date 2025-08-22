What is MuxyAI (MAI)

MuxyAI is a decentralized payment gateway and incentive protocol powering the MCP ecosystem on Morph, with the MAI token—an AI meme token—at its core that simultaneously fuels community engagement and serves as the native currency for transactions and rewards. The protocol consists of four essential components: a Payment Gateway that enables seamless crypto transactions between AI Agents and MCP services using the MAI token; a Developer Toolkit offering SDKs, templates, and dashboards to streamline MCP deployment and integration; an Incentive Protocol that distributes dynamic MAI token rewards based on service usage and quality to encourage top-tier contributions; and an MCP Launchpad that facilitates fundraising, token issuance, and liquidity bootstrapping for new MCP projects, leveraging the MAI token to align incentives and strengthen community support.

MuxyAI (MAI) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

MuxyAI (MAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of MuxyAI (MAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.

What is the market cap of MuxyAI? The market cap for MAI is $ 58.24K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of MAI? The circulating supply of MAI is 710.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MAI? MAI achieved an ATH price of 0.01913929 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MAI? MAI saw an ATL price of 0 USD .

