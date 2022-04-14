MuxyAI (MAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MuxyAI (MAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MuxyAI (MAI) Information MuxyAI is a decentralized payment gateway and incentive protocol powering the MCP ecosystem on Morph, with the MAI token—an AI meme token—at its core that simultaneously fuels community engagement and serves as the native currency for transactions and rewards. The protocol consists of four essential components: a Payment Gateway that enables seamless crypto transactions between AI Agents and MCP services using the MAI token; a Developer Toolkit offering SDKs, templates, and dashboards to streamline MCP deployment and integration; an Incentive Protocol that distributes dynamic MAI token rewards based on service usage and quality to encourage top-tier contributions; and an MCP Launchpad that facilitates fundraising, token issuance, and liquidity bootstrapping for new MCP projects, leveraging the MAI token to align incentives and strengthen community support. Official Website: https://muxy.ai Whitepaper: https://muxy.ai/MuxyAI_Whitepaper.pdf Buy MAI Now!

Market Cap: $ 58.24K
Total Supply: $ 900.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 710.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 73.83K
All-Time High: $ 0.01913929
All-Time Low: $ 0.00007903

MuxyAI (MAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MuxyAI (MAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MAI's tokenomics, explore MAI token's live price!

MAI Price Prediction Want to know where MAI might be heading? Our MAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

