Muzki Price (MUZKI)
Muzki (MUZKI) is currently trading at 0.00004799 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MUZKI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the MUZKI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MUZKI price information.
During today, the price change of Muzki to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Muzki to USD was $ -0.0000026189.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Muzki to USD was $ +0.0000219426.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Muzki to USD was $ +0.000009980520603440934.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-7.49%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000026189
|-5.45%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000219426
|+45.72%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000009980520603440934
|+26.26%
Discover the latest price analysis of Muzki: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-7.49%
-5.71%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Muzki (MUZKI) is a character that has emerged from the shadows of the cryptosphere through a community takeover onto the main stage. Described as "The Mouse of Solana", Muzki has captured thousands of hearts with the mission to become a vital player next to the dominant cat tokens on Solana and play a crucial role in the global meme culture on the Solana blockchain. The mouse stays in the castle.
