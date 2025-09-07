What is MXC (MXC)

The MXC vision is to introduce a systematic process to both simplify and increase IoT data transactions The decentralized infrastructure upon which MXC’s system is based is the future of Low Power Wide Access Network (LPWAN) and the Machine eXchange Protocol (MXProtocol). Utilizing this solid device network foundation, MXC is introducing an extraordinarily unique coin offering, Machine eXchange Coin (MXC), which allows for increased data transactions and an idiosyncratic data flow monetization within the mammoth data market. MXProtocol places a keen focus on reducing collision between networks, constructing an inter-chain data market, developing a market for network coverage and introducing an independent Quality of Services (QoS) framework for both data providers and receivers. For the first time ever, individual network users, corporations and enterprises can all participate in the construction of decentralized, ubiquitous and secure LPWAN. Simply by connecting “anything” to the network, adopters will be able to profit and trade MXC. The trading network is built on the premise of the “sharing economy.” Therefore, it is uniquely and exclusively owned by users — both individuals and enterprises — who take advantage of the monetization of the network in two ways: 1. By increasing uplink and downlink coverage via a Gateway, e.g. a MatchBox LPWAN Gateway, Cisco LPWAN Gateway 2. By unleashing access to a massive network of published and traded data to the marketplace which is securely traded using blockchain technology

MXC (MXC) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MXC (MXC) How much is MXC (MXC) worth today? The live MXC price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current MXC to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of MXC to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of MXC? The market cap for MXC is $ 1.92M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of MXC? The circulating supply of MXC is 3.03B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MXC? MXC achieved an ATH price of 0.133537 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MXC? MXC saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of MXC? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MXC is -- USD . Will MXC go higher this year? MXC might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MXC price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

