MXS Games (XSEED) Tokenomics
MXS Games (XSEED) Information
MXS Games
Web 2.5 games studio with a large library of games, L1 blockchain managed by Ava Labs and a sustainable ecosystem powered by in-game ads. Access to billions of players via Google & Apple devices.
TLDR
Make gaming FAIR for players. We are an evolution from the current generation of web3 game studios and offer a completely fresh perspective for mass adoption. Our players can play any game, use the same digital assets in multiple games and be rewarded daily for the activities. One click onboarding into 30+ studio games (PC/mobile), invisible web3 & share up to 60% of ad revenue with players. Single utility token ($XSEED) will power the entire ecosystem including gas fees, and purchase currency for NFTs, nodes and merchandise.
MetaXSeed Games is a layer 1 blockchain managed by Ava Labs and gaming studio with a large library of mobile, web and PC games that will use blockchain, NFTs, advertising and AI to unleash the next generation of sustainable 'play and earn' games. We want to combine the best of Web2 (fun games, free to play ad-driven model) & Web3 (digital ownership, interoperability, transparency).
MXS Games (XSEED) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for MXS Games (XSEED), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
MXS Games (XSEED) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of MXS Games (XSEED) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of XSEED tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many XSEED tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand XSEED's tokenomics, explore XSEED token's live price!
XSEED Price Prediction
Want to know where XSEED might be heading? Our XSEED price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.