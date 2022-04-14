My DeFi Pet (DPET) Tokenomics Discover key insights into My DeFi Pet (DPET), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

My DeFi Pet (DPET) Information The DPET token is the lifeblood of the Onchamon universe, fueling your adventures and enhancing your gameplay experience. DPET empowers players to purchase exclusive in-game items, stake and earn rewards, and participate in the game's governance. Operating seamlessly on Binance Smart Chain, OpBNB, and KardiaChain, DPET ensures smooth transactions and interactions, making your journey in the Onchamon world more thrilling and rewarding. Official Website: https://onchamon.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.onchamon.com/ Buy DPET Now!

My DeFi Pet (DPET) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for My DeFi Pet (DPET), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.02M $ 1.02M $ 1.02M Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 50.23M $ 50.23M $ 50.23M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.03M $ 2.03M $ 2.03M All-Time High: $ 9.92 $ 9.92 $ 9.92 All-Time Low: $ 0.00446692 $ 0.00446692 $ 0.00446692 Current Price: $ 0.02032154 $ 0.02032154 $ 0.02032154 Learn more about My DeFi Pet (DPET) price

My DeFi Pet (DPET) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of My DeFi Pet (DPET) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DPET tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DPET tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DPET's tokenomics, explore DPET token's live price!

