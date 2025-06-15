myEva Price (MYEVA)
The live price of myEva (MYEVA) today is 0.01087021 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 36.01K USD. MYEVA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key myEva Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- myEva price change within the day is +0.71%
- It has a circulating supply of 3.31M USD
During today, the price change of myEva to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of myEva to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of myEva to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of myEva to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.71%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of myEva: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.20%
+0.71%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
😎 Welcome to the most beautiful utility/meme coin on BASE – $MYEVA 🌟 Not just a meme. Not just AI. This is the beginning of the $MYEVAverse – where games and services come alive 💫 Powered by pure beauty and artificial intelligence 🐍 Play SnakeVa, our new Play2Earn game – and earn while you vibe ❤️ 📽️ Watch videos about myEva or listen to our brand new music available on Apple Music, Spotify and more 🎶
Understanding the tokenomics of myEva (MYEVA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MYEVA token's extensive tokenomics now!
