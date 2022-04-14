MyPal4Life (MPAL) Tokenomics
MyPal4Life (MPAL) Information
MyPal4Life is a utility-focused blockchain project designed to support pet owners and veterinary services through decentralized technology. Built on the Base network, MyPal4Life enables peer-to-peer transactions, pet health tracking, and secure ownership records using smart contracts. The project includes features such as a pet identity system, reward mechanisms for responsible ownership, and integrations with IoT devices like smart collars. MyPal4Life aims to provide practical tools for pet care while exploring the use of Web3 in the companion animal sector.
MyPal4Life (MPAL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for MyPal4Life (MPAL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
MyPal4Life (MPAL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of MyPal4Life (MPAL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MPAL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MPAL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.