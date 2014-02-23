Myriad (XMY) Tokenomics
Myriadcoin is the first coin to implement five different Proof-of-Work hashing alrogithm in the same coin, namely Scypt, SHA256D, Qubit, Skein and Groestl. This multiple hashing algorithm serves to make mining fairer and encourage even distribution. Each algorithm has the same chance of solving the next block and has its own independent difficulty while using the same difficulty adjustment method.
Each algorithm aims for a block generation time of 2.5 minutes. Any existing CPU,GPU and ASIC miners can be used to mine Myriadcoin. Over the five algorithms, a block should be found on average every 30 seconds.
Every 967680 blocks, the block reward halves in order to reduce inflation. Difficulty is adjusted after every block. Myriadcoin was launched on 23 February 2014.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Myriad (XMY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Myriad (XMY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of XMY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many XMY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
