Nabla (NABLA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Nabla (NABLA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Nabla (NABLA) Information Nabla Finance - The Yield protocol for the People Nabla Finance is a Yield protocol where the yield is generated by the Nabla AMM. Nabla AMM is a novel type of Automated Market Maker for Crypto, certain Real World Assets (e.g. stables, treasuries, commodities) and Yield Assets (e.g. LST and LRT). Its architecture almost entirely avoids Impermanent Loss (IL), whilst offering high capital efficiency. This enables much higher risk-adjusted returns for Liquidity Providers (LPs), and low swap costs for traders. Official Website: https://www.nabla.fi Whitepaper: https://www.nabla.fi/assets/Nabla-Whitepaper.pdf Buy NABLA Now!

Nabla (NABLA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nabla (NABLA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 919.20K $ 919.20K $ 919.20K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 282.71M $ 282.71M $ 282.71M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.25M $ 3.25M $ 3.25M All-Time High: $ 0.00602006 $ 0.00602006 $ 0.00602006 All-Time Low: $ 0.00228045 $ 0.00228045 $ 0.00228045 Current Price: $ 0.00325145 $ 0.00325145 $ 0.00325145 Learn more about Nabla (NABLA) price

Nabla (NABLA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Nabla (NABLA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NABLA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NABLA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NABLA's tokenomics, explore NABLA token's live price!

NABLA Price Prediction Want to know where NABLA might be heading? Our NABLA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See NABLA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!