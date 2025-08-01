What is Nacho the Kat (NACHO)

Nacho the Kat is the first fair-launch KRC20 token on Kaspa, designed to bridge the gap between crypto enthusiasts and the technical brilliance of the Kaspa ecosystem. With a mission to foster decentralization, transparency, and community-driven governance, Nacho empowers individuals to engage in Kaspa's growing ecosystem. All 287 billion NACHO tokens were fairly minted by the community at a network fee of 1 Kaspa per mint, with the final supply minted in under 24 hours. NACHO is now fully in circulation and has a passionate and expanding community.

Nacho the Kat (NACHO) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Nacho the Kat (NACHO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Nacho the Kat (NACHO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NACHO token's extensive tokenomics now!