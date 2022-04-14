Nacho the Kat (NACHO) Information

Nacho the Kat is the first fair-launch KRC20 token on Kaspa, designed to bridge the gap between crypto enthusiasts and the technical brilliance of the Kaspa ecosystem. With a mission to foster decentralization, transparency, and community-driven governance, Nacho empowers individuals to engage in Kaspa's growing ecosystem.

All 287 billion NACHO tokens were fairly minted by the community at a network fee of 1 Kaspa per mint, with the final supply minted in under 24 hours. NACHO is now fully in circulation and has a passionate and expanding community.