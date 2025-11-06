NAGA (NGC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 24H Low $ 0 24H High All Time High $ 3.74 Lowest Price $ 0.00300784 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) 0.00%

NAGA (NGC) real-time price is $0.00300805. Over the past 24 hours, NGC traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. NGC's all-time high price is $ 3.74, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00300784.

In terms of short-term performance, NGC has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and 0.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

NAGA (NGC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 234.36K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 234.36K Circulation Supply 77.91M Total Supply 77,910,266.0

The current Market Cap of NAGA is $ 234.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NGC is 77.91M, with a total supply of 77910266.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 234.36K.