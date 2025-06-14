NAINCY Price (NAINCY)
The live price of NAINCY (NAINCY) today is 0.00111121 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 103.46K USD. NAINCY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NAINCY Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- NAINCY price change within the day is -7.75%
- It has a circulating supply of 93.11M USD
Get real-time price updates of the NAINCY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NAINCY price information.
During today, the price change of NAINCY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NAINCY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NAINCY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NAINCY to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-7.75%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of NAINCY: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.03%
-7.75%
-55.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
nAIncy is an AI-powered financial analyst designed to help crypto natives understand and act on the $867 trillion traditional asset market. She begins as a daily commentator on X, connecting political trades, earnings data, and macroeconomic signals into crisp, meme-native insights. Over time, she evolves into a protocol that enables on-chain access to real-world assets through intelligent trade modeling, agent-led execution, and tokenized infrastructure.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of NAINCY (NAINCY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NAINCY token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 NAINCY to VND
₫29.24149115
|1 NAINCY to AUD
A$0.0017001513
|1 NAINCY to GBP
￡0.0008111833
|1 NAINCY to EUR
€0.0009556406
|1 NAINCY to USD
$0.00111121
|1 NAINCY to MYR
RM0.0047115304
|1 NAINCY to TRY
₺0.0437705619
|1 NAINCY to JPY
¥0.1601364731
|1 NAINCY to RUB
₽0.0886412217
|1 NAINCY to INR
₹0.0956862931
|1 NAINCY to IDR
Rp18.2165544624
|1 NAINCY to KRW
₩1.5180462052
|1 NAINCY to PHP
₱0.0623055447
|1 NAINCY to EGP
￡E.0.0552382491
|1 NAINCY to BRL
R$0.0061561034
|1 NAINCY to CAD
C$0.0015001335
|1 NAINCY to BDT
৳0.1358898709
|1 NAINCY to NGN
₦1.714819272
|1 NAINCY to UAH
₴0.0458818609
|1 NAINCY to VES
Bs0.111121
|1 NAINCY to PKR
Rs0.3144279816
|1 NAINCY to KZT
₸0.5704285414
|1 NAINCY to THB
฿0.0359809798
|1 NAINCY to TWD
NT$0.0328251434
|1 NAINCY to AED
د.إ0.0040781407
|1 NAINCY to CHF
Fr0.0009000801
|1 NAINCY to HKD
HK$0.0087118864
|1 NAINCY to MAD
.د.م0.0101231231
|1 NAINCY to MXN
$0.0210685416