The live Nakama Coin price today is 0 USD. Track real-time NAKAMA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more.

This token data is sourced from third parties.
Nakama Coin (NAKAMA) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, NAKAMA traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. NAKAMA's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, NAKAMA has changed by -- over the past hour, -3.89% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Nakama Coin (NAKAMA) Market Information

$ 436.49K
$ 436.49K$ 436.49K

--
----

$ 727.49K
$ 727.49K$ 727.49K

6.00B
6.00B 6.00B

10,000,000,000.0
10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Nakama Coin is $ 436.49K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NAKAMA is 6.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 727.49K.

Nakama Coin (NAKAMA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Nakama Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nakama Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nakama Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nakama Coin to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-3.89%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Nakama Coin (NAKAMA)

Nakama Coin is a community-driven cryptocurrency built on Binance Smart Chain that bridges anime culture with decentralized finance. The project embodies the Japanese concept of "nakama" (仲間), representing deep friendship and bonds formed through shared experiences. Nakama Coin features innovative tokenomics with up to 90% of transaction taxes redistributed to holders as rewards, creating a self-sustaining ecosystem that incentivizes long-term holding. The token serves as the foundation for an expanding anime-focused ecosystem, including planned NFT marketplaces, gaming integrations, and merchandise platforms where holders can use NAKAMA for exclusive anime-related products and services.

Nakama Coin (NAKAMA) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Nakama Coin Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Nakama Coin (NAKAMA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Nakama Coin (NAKAMA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Nakama Coin.

Check the Nakama Coin price prediction now!

NAKAMA to Local Currencies

Nakama Coin (NAKAMA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Nakama Coin (NAKAMA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NAKAMA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nakama Coin (NAKAMA)

How much is Nakama Coin (NAKAMA) worth today?
The live NAKAMA price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current NAKAMA to USD price?
The current price of NAKAMA to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Nakama Coin?
The market cap for NAKAMA is $ 436.49K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of NAKAMA?
The circulating supply of NAKAMA is 6.00B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of NAKAMA?
NAKAMA achieved an ATH price of 0 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of NAKAMA?
NAKAMA saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of NAKAMA?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for NAKAMA is -- USD.
Will NAKAMA go higher this year?
NAKAMA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out NAKAMA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Nakama Coin (NAKAMA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-19 14:44:00Industry Updates
Some public chain tokens show strength, IMX 24-hour increase reaches 16.3%
09-19 12:40:00Industry Updates
Altcoin Season Index reports 76, remaining in the "Altcoin Season" zone for two consecutive days
09-19 11:35:00Industry Updates
MetaMask Confirms Token Launch, Parent Company CEO Says It Will Come "Earlier Than Expected"
09-18 11:44:00Industry Updates
Fed cuts interest rates by 25 basis points, altcoins rise broadly, APX surges over 309% in 24 hours
09-18 03:09:00Industry Updates
Data: Today Bitcoin recorded the second-largest daily inflow of 2025, with 29,685 BTC flowing into accumulation addresses
09-16 14:49:00Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $359 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $259 million

