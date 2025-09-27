The live Naked Crab Man price today is 0.00014386 USD. Track real-time CRABFURIE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore CRABFURIE price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Naked Crab Man price today is 0.00014386 USD. Track real-time CRABFURIE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore CRABFURIE price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About CRABFURIE

CRABFURIE Price Info

CRABFURIE Official Website

CRABFURIE Tokenomics

CRABFURIE Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Naked Crab Man Logo

Naked Crab Man Price (CRABFURIE)

Unlisted

1 CRABFURIE to USD Live Price:

$0.00014386
$0.00014386$0.00014386
-47.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Naked Crab Man (CRABFURIE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-27 16:50:36 (UTC+8)

Naked Crab Man (CRABFURIE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00008392
$ 0.00008392$ 0.00008392
24H Low
$ 0.00035536
$ 0.00035536$ 0.00035536
24H High

$ 0.00008392
$ 0.00008392$ 0.00008392

$ 0.00035536
$ 0.00035536$ 0.00035536

$ 0.00035536
$ 0.00035536$ 0.00035536

$ 0.00008392
$ 0.00008392$ 0.00008392

+35.27%

-47.04%

--

--

Naked Crab Man (CRABFURIE) real-time price is $0.00014386. Over the past 24 hours, CRABFURIE traded between a low of $ 0.00008392 and a high of $ 0.00035536, showing active market volatility. CRABFURIE's all-time high price is $ 0.00035536, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00008392.

In terms of short-term performance, CRABFURIE has changed by +35.27% over the past hour, -47.04% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Naked Crab Man (CRABFURIE) Market Information

$ 134.70K
$ 134.70K$ 134.70K

--
----

$ 134.70K
$ 134.70K$ 134.70K

999.95M
999.95M 999.95M

999,953,350.868005
999,953,350.868005 999,953,350.868005

The current Market Cap of Naked Crab Man is $ 134.70K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CRABFURIE is 999.95M, with a total supply of 999953350.868005. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 134.70K.

Naked Crab Man (CRABFURIE) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Naked Crab Man to USD was $ -0.000127828560091835.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Naked Crab Man to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Naked Crab Man to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Naked Crab Man to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000127828560091835-47.04%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Naked Crab Man (CRABFURIE)

The string "CKVZPWFPaJArEaPnk16CXpFtFXjuCxCh95vBcS3Ppump" is the contract address for a Solana-based memecoin called CRABFURIE, also referred to as "Naked Crab Man." This token draws its theme from a character created by Matt Furie (the artist behind Pepe the Frog) in 2003, depicted as a hybrid half-man, half-crustacean figure described as his "OG forgotten child It's trading primarily on decentralized exchanges like PumpSwap (a Solana-based platform similar to Pump.fun for quick token launches). No major audit issues have been flagged, though standard warnings apply that audits aren't foolproof. There are no prominent official social links or detailed utilities mentioned beyond the memecoin theme—some unrelated spam about another token (SPAM) appeared in associated data, but it doesn't seem directly tied to CRABFURIE.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Naked Crab Man (CRABFURIE) Resource

Official Website

Naked Crab Man Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Naked Crab Man (CRABFURIE) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Naked Crab Man (CRABFURIE) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Naked Crab Man.

Check the Naked Crab Man price prediction now!

CRABFURIE to Local Currencies

Naked Crab Man (CRABFURIE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Naked Crab Man (CRABFURIE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CRABFURIE token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Naked Crab Man (CRABFURIE)

How much is Naked Crab Man (CRABFURIE) worth today?
The live CRABFURIE price in USD is 0.00014386 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current CRABFURIE to USD price?
The current price of CRABFURIE to USD is $ 0.00014386. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Naked Crab Man?
The market cap for CRABFURIE is $ 134.70K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of CRABFURIE?
The circulating supply of CRABFURIE is 999.95M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CRABFURIE?
CRABFURIE achieved an ATH price of 0.00035536 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CRABFURIE?
CRABFURIE saw an ATL price of 0.00008392 USD.
What is the trading volume of CRABFURIE?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CRABFURIE is -- USD.
Will CRABFURIE go higher this year?
CRABFURIE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CRABFURIE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-09-27 16:50:36 (UTC+8)

Naked Crab Man (CRABFURIE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-26 05:03:00Industry Updates
Liquidations across the market rise to $829 million in the past 24 hours, over 210,000 traders liquidated
09-25 22:29:00Economic Data
U.S. initial jobless claims for the week ending September 20 totaled 218,000, versus expectations of 235,000
09-25 14:14:00Industry Updates
Crypto Market Continues Downtrend, Ethereum Nearly Breaks $4000 Support Level
09-25 13:32:00Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net outflows of $79.40 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $241 million
09-23 14:29:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 43, "Fear" Sentiment Reaches Highest Level in Nearly a Month
09-23 04:32:00Industry Updates
Altcoin market momentum fails to continue, "TOTAL3" drops 6.41% in the past 4 days, market cooling down again

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.