Naked Crab Man (CRABFURIE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00008392 $ 0.00008392 $ 0.00008392 24H Low $ 0.00035536 $ 0.00035536 $ 0.00035536 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00008392$ 0.00008392 $ 0.00008392 24H High $ 0.00035536$ 0.00035536 $ 0.00035536 All Time High $ 0.00035536$ 0.00035536 $ 0.00035536 Lowest Price $ 0.00008392$ 0.00008392 $ 0.00008392 Price Change (1H) +35.27% Price Change (1D) -47.04% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

Naked Crab Man (CRABFURIE) real-time price is $0.00014386. Over the past 24 hours, CRABFURIE traded between a low of $ 0.00008392 and a high of $ 0.00035536, showing active market volatility. CRABFURIE's all-time high price is $ 0.00035536, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00008392.

In terms of short-term performance, CRABFURIE has changed by +35.27% over the past hour, -47.04% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Naked Crab Man (CRABFURIE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 134.70K$ 134.70K $ 134.70K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 134.70K$ 134.70K $ 134.70K Circulation Supply 999.95M 999.95M 999.95M Total Supply 999,953,350.868005 999,953,350.868005 999,953,350.868005

The current Market Cap of Naked Crab Man is $ 134.70K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CRABFURIE is 999.95M, with a total supply of 999953350.868005. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 134.70K.