The string "CKVZPWFPaJArEaPnk16CXpFtFXjuCxCh95vBcS3Ppump" is the contract address for a Solana-based memecoin called CRABFURIE, also referred to as "Naked Crab Man." This token draws its theme from a character created by Matt Furie (the artist behind Pepe the Frog) in 2003, depicted as a hybrid half-man, half-crustacean figure described as his "OG forgotten child It's trading primarily on decentralized exchanges like PumpSwap (a Solana-based platform similar to Pump.fun for quick token launches). No major audit issues have been flagged, though standard warnings apply that audits aren't foolproof. There are no prominent official social links or detailed utilities mentioned beyond the memecoin theme—some unrelated spam about another token (SPAM) appeared in associated data, but it doesn't seem directly tied to CRABFURIE.

