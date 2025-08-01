Naked Jim Price ($JIM)
Naked Jim ($JIM) is currently trading at 0.00149523 USD with a market cap of $ 1.50M USD. $JIM to USD price is updated in real-time.
$JIM to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Naked Jim to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Naked Jim to USD was $ +0.0003953963.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Naked Jim to USD was $ +0.0004903558.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Naked Jim to USD was $ +0.0000294716511970738.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.42%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0003953963
|+26.44%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0004903558
|+32.79%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0000294716511970738
|+2.01%
Discover the latest price analysis of Naked Jim: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.24%
+3.42%
+18.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Naked Jim is a meme coin breaking barriers across the Solana blockchain and beyond. The project centers around content creation in the for of high quality 3D animation. The phase of the project is to launch as a meme coin and release webisodes on X. Phase 2 branches out to Instagram and TikTok. And phase 3 to traditional media / streaming services. The only utility it offers... is 100% pure entertainment!
