Namimoto Token (NAMT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00223616$ 0.00223616 $ 0.00223616 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +3.17% Price Change (1D) -7.56% Price Change (7D) -43.59% Price Change (7D) -43.59%

Namimoto Token (NAMT) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, NAMT traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. NAMT's all-time high price is $ 0.00223616, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, NAMT has changed by +3.17% over the past hour, -7.56% over 24 hours, and -43.59% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Namimoto Token (NAMT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 31.49K$ 31.49K $ 31.49K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 31.49K$ 31.49K $ 31.49K Circulation Supply 992.00M 992.00M 992.00M Total Supply 992,000,000.0 992,000,000.0 992,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Namimoto Token is $ 31.49K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NAMT is 992.00M, with a total supply of 992000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 31.49K.