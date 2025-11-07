Namimoto Token (NAMT) Tokenomics

Namimoto Token (NAMT) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Namimoto Token (NAMT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-07 03:36:02 (UTC+8)
USD

Namimoto Token (NAMT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Namimoto Token (NAMT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 25.63K
$ 25.63K$ 25.63K
Total Supply:
$ 992.00M
$ 992.00M$ 992.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 992.00M
$ 992.00M$ 992.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 25.63K
$ 25.63K$ 25.63K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00223616
$ 0.00223616$ 0.00223616
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Namimoto Token (NAMT) Information

Namimoto is an Agent Launchpad Platform built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that enables anyone to create tokens, audit smart contracts, launch campaigns, and integrate AI-powered agents seamlessly.

Every token created on Namimoto is automatically listed on the Namimoto Board for trading with a bonding curve mechanism to ensure fair launch, price transparency, and liquidity stability.

Vision To democratize token creation and bring AI agents to the blockchain world, allowing everyone to launch and grow their projects easily and securely.

Mission

Provide a user-friendly token launchpad

Deliver contract audit tools for project security

Introduce AI-powered Agents for community and ecosystem growth

Build a decentralized trading and fundraising ecosystem

Official Website:
https://namimoto.fun
Whitepaper:
https://namimoto.gitbook.io/

Namimoto Token (NAMT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Namimoto Token (NAMT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of NAMT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many NAMT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand NAMT's tokenomics, explore NAMT token's live price!

NAMT Price Prediction

Want to know where NAMT might be heading? Our NAMT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy