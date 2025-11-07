Namimoto is an Agent Launchpad Platform built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that enables anyone to create tokens, audit smart contracts, launch campaigns, and integrate AI-powered agents seamlessly.

Every token created on Namimoto is automatically listed on the Namimoto Board for trading with a bonding curve mechanism to ensure fair launch, price transparency, and liquidity stability.

Vision To democratize token creation and bring AI agents to the blockchain world, allowing everyone to launch and grow their projects easily and securely.

Mission

Provide a user-friendly token launchpad

Deliver contract audit tools for project security

Introduce AI-powered Agents for community and ecosystem growth

Build a decentralized trading and fundraising ecosystem