Nascraq Price (QQQ)
Nascraq (QQQ) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 361.25K USD. QQQ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the QQQ to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Nascraq to USD was $ -0.000174382965064335.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nascraq to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nascraq to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nascraq to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000174382965064335
|-28.29%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Nascraq: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-5.02%
-28.29%
-45.65%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Nascraq is a satirical memecoin project that uses parody to critique and reflect the behaviours of traditional finance and market culture through decentralised internet communities. Initially launched on the Solana blockchain under the ticker $QQQ, the project focuses on creating engagement through meme-based storytelling and cultural commentary. The project embraces humour, decentralisation, and irreverence, rejecting speculative utility in favour of organic community-driven virality. It is expanding to the Base network under the ticker $CRAQ to reach Ethereum-compatible users and participate in the growing Layer 2 memecoin economy.
