Nascraq (QQQ) Information

Nascraq is a satirical memecoin project that uses parody to critique and reflect the behaviours of traditional finance and market culture through decentralised internet communities. Initially launched on the Solana blockchain under the ticker $QQQ, the project focuses on creating engagement through meme-based storytelling and cultural commentary.

The project embraces humour, decentralisation, and irreverence, rejecting speculative utility in favour of organic community-driven virality. It is expanding to the Base network under the ticker $CRAQ to reach Ethereum-compatible users and participate in the growing Layer 2 memecoin economy.