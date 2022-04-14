Nascraq (QQQ) Tokenomics
Nascraq is a satirical memecoin project that uses parody to critique and reflect the behaviours of traditional finance and market culture through decentralised internet communities. Initially launched on the Solana blockchain under the ticker $QQQ, the project focuses on creating engagement through meme-based storytelling and cultural commentary.
The project embraces humour, decentralisation, and irreverence, rejecting speculative utility in favour of organic community-driven virality. It is expanding to the Base network under the ticker $CRAQ to reach Ethereum-compatible users and participate in the growing Layer 2 memecoin economy.
Nascraq (QQQ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Nascraq (QQQ) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of QQQ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many QQQ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
