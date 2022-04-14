Nasdao Ai (NDAO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Nasdao Ai (NDAO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Nasdao Ai (NDAO) Information Nasdao Ai is building world's first self-sustainable AI Agent for validator. It's creating an AI Framework for create and launch own agents which can run validator infrastructure and trade on behalf of users. It's building its own AI Agent named Sakura which is the AI Framework for launching own Agents and running AI validator autonomously. It's listed on DAOS.FUN with growing AUM of more than 350k USD which also invests and incubates new AI projects. Official Website: https://www.daos.fun/FYFq8aYYpRgwH6x9Ez4M1xEnv6aWpMrtdhYRUhbJyo43 Buy NDAO Now!

Nasdao Ai (NDAO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nasdao Ai (NDAO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 47.70K $ 47.70K $ 47.70K Total Supply: $ 1.10B $ 1.10B $ 1.10B Circulating Supply: $ 1.10B $ 1.10B $ 1.10B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 47.70K $ 47.70K $ 47.70K All-Time High: $ 0.0003887 $ 0.0003887 $ 0.0003887 All-Time Low: $ 0.00002826 $ 0.00002826 $ 0.00002826 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Nasdao Ai (NDAO) price

Nasdao Ai (NDAO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Nasdao Ai (NDAO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NDAO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NDAO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NDAO's tokenomics, explore NDAO token's live price!

NDAO Price Prediction Want to know where NDAO might be heading? Our NDAO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See NDAO token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!