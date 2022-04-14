Nativ (NTV) Tokenomics
Nativ (NTV) Information
Nativ is a pioneering business ecosystem that combines a virtual Earth environment with a blockchainpowered investment platform and thriving economy. This is the first accessible gateway into the AIenhanced environment, offering a recognisable virtual environment for users to interact with and a unique intelligent economy that offers multiple methods of generating rewards. Nativ’s unique virtual economy grows organically as more users engage and interact with the environment. For a small amount, users (known as Nativs) can buy virtual land and locations they recognise to develop, rent or sell. They can open businesses, acquire non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and create a portfolio of digital assets. These assets can then be used to generate additional Nativ tokens (NTV), which can be reinvested or extracted. AI-driven market insights help users optimise their assets, while blockchain technology ensures secure and transparent transactions. Over time, Nativs can build a digital empire spanning cities, countries, and continents. As the ecosystem evolves, more features within Nativ unlock, resulting in an infinitely adaptive and expanding environment.
Nativ (NTV) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nativ (NTV), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Nativ (NTV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Nativ (NTV) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NTV tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NTV tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand NTV's tokenomics, explore NTV token's live price!
NTV Price Prediction
Want to know where NTV might be heading? Our NTV price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.