What is Native Decentralized Euro Protocol Share (NDEPS)

Native Decentralized Euro Protocol Shares (nDEPS) are the governance token of the Decentralized Euro (dEURO) system. Anyone can obtain newly minted nDEPS by providing equity capital to the system and later return them to reclaim their share of capital. nDEPS holders benefit from the earned fees and liquidation profits, but they are also the ones who bear the residual risk of liquidations, similar to the shareholders of a bank. Therefore, nDEPS holders have an incentive to grow the system and ensure its stability. The governance process is veto-based: anyone can propose new types of collateral or even completely new methods to bring dEURO into circulation, but just 2% of the voting power is sufficient to veto such proposals.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Native Decentralized Euro Protocol Share (NDEPS) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Native Decentralized Euro Protocol Share (NDEPS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Native Decentralized Euro Protocol Share (NDEPS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NDEPS token's extensive tokenomics now!