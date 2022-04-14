Native Decentralized Euro Protocol Share (NDEPS) Tokenomics
Native Decentralized Euro Protocol Shares (nDEPS) are the governance token of the Decentralized Euro (dEURO) system. Anyone can obtain newly minted nDEPS by providing equity capital to the system and later return them to reclaim their share of capital. nDEPS holders benefit from the earned fees and liquidation profits, but they are also the ones who bear the residual risk of liquidations, similar to the shareholders of a bank. Therefore, nDEPS holders have an incentive to grow the system and ensure its stability. The governance process is veto-based: anyone can propose new types of collateral or even completely new methods to bring dEURO into circulation, but just 2% of the voting power is sufficient to veto such proposals.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NDEPS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NDEPS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
