What is Navigate (NVG8)

Navigate is a data marketplace designed for AI agents, offering both digital and physical data infrastructure to facilitate the development and training of artificial intelligence applications. The platform enables users to contribute data in two primary ways: passively, through an automated browser extension, or actively, via structured annotation tasks in a gamified environment. By leveraging blockchain technology, Navigate ensures transparent data transactions while rewarding contributors for their participation. Built on the BASE layer-2 protocol, the marketplace provides scalable and efficient operations. The NVG8 token is used within the ecosystem to facilitate transactions, incentivize contributions, and enable staking programs. Additionally, Navigate is expanding its services by integrating decentralized infrastructure, further enhancing its capacity for data acquisition, storage, and security.

Navigate (NVG8) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Navigate (NVG8) Tokenomics

