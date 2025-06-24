What is NAVIX (NAVIX)

The Navix Ecosystem is a revolutionary blockchain gaming platform designed to unify player-owned economies across multiple games through cross-chain interoperability and the NAVIX utility token. Navix enables seamless NFT asset portability at its core, allowing in−game items like ships, skins, and weapons to function across titles such as Navis War(strategy) and Drone Defiance(FPS). Players can earn NAVIX through skill-based gameplay, staking, and tournaments, while also participating in DAO governance to shape the ecosystem’s future. By combining AAA-quality gaming experiences with Web3 ownership, Navix simplifies blockchain adoption for mainstream gamers, offering frictionless onboarding, gas-free transactions via SKALE, and a sustainable token economy. The platform’s vision is to create a diverse portfolio of games, foster community-driven development, and become the leading interoperable gaming ecosystem, bridging the gap between Web2 and Web3.

NAVIX (NAVIX) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

NAVIX (NAVIX) Tokenomics

