The Navix Ecosystem is a revolutionary blockchain gaming platform designed to unify player-owned economies across multiple games through cross-chain interoperability and the NAVIX utility token. Navix enables seamless NFT asset portability at its core, allowing in−game items like ships, skins, and weapons to function across titles such as Navis War(strategy) and Drone Defiance(FPS). Players can earn NAVIX through skill-based gameplay, staking, and tournaments, while also participating in DAO governance to shape the ecosystem's future. By combining AAA-quality gaming experiences with Web3 ownership, Navix simplifies blockchain adoption for mainstream gamers, offering frictionless onboarding, gas-free transactions via SKALE, and a sustainable token economy. The platform's vision is to create a diverse portfolio of games, foster community-driven development, and become the leading interoperable gaming ecosystem, bridging the gap between Web2 and Web3. Official Website: https://www.navixecosystem.com/ Whitepaper: https://navis-war.gitbook.io/navix-ecosystem-whitepaper

NAVIX (NAVIX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 2.99K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 14.61M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 204.53K All-Time High: $ 0.00126737 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00020453

NAVIX (NAVIX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NAVIX (NAVIX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NAVIX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NAVIX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

