NBM Lumite (NBMLUM) Information

NFT Battle Miners (NBM) is your portal to the Arcadian system, a massive multiplayer online universe where everyone can play for free and earn! In NBM, you can create your own character and play as a miner exploring Arcadia looking for its wealth. Trade, sell, upgrade, fight, the choice is yours!

NBM Lumite (NBMLUM) is the utility token launched on Solana blockchain enriching existing NBM ecosystem.

NBM is ideal for both gamers that like active gameplay and gamers that prefer passive gaming modes.