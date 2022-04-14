NearKat (KAT) Information

Nearkat $KAT is a fan memecoin based off NEAR Protocol's original mascot called "Nearkat".As you may know, Meerkats are small burrowing animals who live in large underground networks. Similarly, the much rarer Nearkats live in large P2P networks where they work tirelessly to facilitate faster throughput, fix vulnerabilities and improve scalability.

The Nearkat, much like the Meerkat, is an insectivore. It scours the network looking for bugs to devour.