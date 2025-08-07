NebX Price (XPOWER)
NebX (XPOWER) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. XPOWER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the XPOWER to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XPOWER price information.
During today, the price change of NebX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NebX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NebX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NebX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.98%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-8.25%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-43.49%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of NebX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.23%
+0.98%
-7.24%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NebX is a revolutionary platform designed to give every X account tangible value. Users can claim an airdrop of XCOIN based on the value and activity of their X accounts.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of NebX (XPOWER) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XPOWER token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 XPOWER to VND
₫--
|1 XPOWER to AUD
A$--
|1 XPOWER to GBP
￡--
|1 XPOWER to EUR
€--
|1 XPOWER to USD
$--
|1 XPOWER to MYR
RM--
|1 XPOWER to TRY
₺--
|1 XPOWER to JPY
¥--
|1 XPOWER to ARS
ARS$--
|1 XPOWER to RUB
₽--
|1 XPOWER to INR
₹--
|1 XPOWER to IDR
Rp--
|1 XPOWER to KRW
₩--
|1 XPOWER to PHP
₱--
|1 XPOWER to EGP
￡E.--
|1 XPOWER to BRL
R$--
|1 XPOWER to CAD
C$--
|1 XPOWER to BDT
৳--
|1 XPOWER to NGN
₦--
|1 XPOWER to UAH
₴--
|1 XPOWER to VES
Bs--
|1 XPOWER to CLP
$--
|1 XPOWER to PKR
Rs--
|1 XPOWER to KZT
₸--
|1 XPOWER to THB
฿--
|1 XPOWER to TWD
NT$--
|1 XPOWER to AED
د.إ--
|1 XPOWER to CHF
Fr--
|1 XPOWER to HKD
HK$--
|1 XPOWER to MAD
.د.م--
|1 XPOWER to MXN
$--
|1 XPOWER to PLN
zł--
|1 XPOWER to RON
лв--
|1 XPOWER to SEK
kr--
|1 XPOWER to BGN
лв--
|1 XPOWER to HUF
Ft--
|1 XPOWER to CZK
Kč--
|1 XPOWER to KWD
د.ك--
|1 XPOWER to ILS
₪--