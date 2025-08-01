What is Neemo Staked Astar (NSASTR)

Neemo Finance is a liquid staking and restaking protocol designed to optimize rewards and enhance capital efficiency on the Soneium chain. Users can stake ASTR or ETH to mint yield-bearing tokens like nsASTR and nrETH, which earn staking rewards while remaining liquid for use in DeFi protocols. These tokens can be deployed in liquidity pools, lendings, and vaults to earn additional rewards. Neemo also features an instant withdrawal pool, allowing users to quickly convert staked tokens back to their underlying assets. By bridging staking and DeFi, Neemo empowers users to maximize their assets’ potential while supporting the growth of the Soneium ecosystem.

Neemo Staked Astar (NSASTR) Resource Official Website

Neemo Staked Astar (NSASTR) Tokenomics

