Neemo Finance is a liquid staking and restaking protocol designed to optimize rewards and enhance capital efficiency on the Soneium chain. Users can stake ASTR or ETH to mint yield-bearing tokens like nsASTR and nrETH, which earn staking rewards while remaining liquid for use in DeFi protocols. These tokens can be deployed in liquidity pools, lendings, and vaults to earn additional rewards. Neemo also features an instant withdrawal pool, allowing users to quickly convert staked tokens back to their underlying assets. By bridging staking and DeFi, Neemo empowers users to maximize their assets’ potential while supporting the growth of the Soneium ecosystem.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NSASTR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NSASTR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
